Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Short Interest Update

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,760,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 41,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,436,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.