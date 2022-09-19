Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 147,525 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $20,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after buying an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,416,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.76. 143,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $4.75 dividend. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 66.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

