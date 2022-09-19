Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 1,480,864 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $3,581,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.