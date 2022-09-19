Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 39.0% in August

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:MTR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. 11,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,454. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

