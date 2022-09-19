MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) CFO Acquires $24,570.00 in Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen D. Yarad bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $24,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MFA Financial Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:MFA opened at $11.00 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
