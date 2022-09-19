Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Down 15.5% in August

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,400 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micro Focus International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Price Performance

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

MFGP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 147,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,280. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

About Micro Focus International

(Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.