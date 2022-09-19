Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (CVE:MWX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 276100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Mineworx Technologies Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Mineworx Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. The company has an option acquire interest in the Aroche Wollastonite Project that consists of five mining grids covering approximately 150 hectares located in the province of Huelva, southwestern Spain.

