MiniDOGE Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $213,120.46 and approximately $11,236.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004829 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000383 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MiniDOGE (CRYPTO:MINIDOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

