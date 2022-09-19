Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,835 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

MPC stock opened at $95.65 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

