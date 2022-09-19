Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $425.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.91, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

