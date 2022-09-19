Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 15,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 242,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $808.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

