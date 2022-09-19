Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.0688 on Exchanges

Monolith (TKN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $251.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,536.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010422 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

