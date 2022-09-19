Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Moody’s worth $113,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.86. 11,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.57. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.