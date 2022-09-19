MoonEdge (MOONED) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $636,561.20

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. MoonEdge has a total market cap of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About MoonEdge
MoonEdge Coin Trading
