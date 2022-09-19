Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 21,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.08.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.99. 277,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,420,558. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.