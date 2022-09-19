Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.20.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

