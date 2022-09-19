My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.06 on Monday, hitting $296.44. The stock had a trading volume of 116,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day moving average is $407.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

