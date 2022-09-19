My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,401,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after buying an additional 689,942 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 388,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 377,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1,655.9% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 372,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 350,972 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PFFD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.05. 451,799 shares of the company traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

