My Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,481 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,042. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

