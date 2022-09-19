My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 187.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.03. 3,810,849 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.