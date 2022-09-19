My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. 14,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,402. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

