My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Duke Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.83. 47,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,414. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

