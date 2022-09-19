My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

NYSE HCA traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $207.79. 14,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

