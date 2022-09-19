MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MyMD Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million -$29.89 million -6.86 MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors $411.38 million $32.43 million -65.40

Profitability

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,615.40% -73.84% -34.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors 199 545 1144 18 2.51

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 67.22%. Given MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MyMD Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals peers beat MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

