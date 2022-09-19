MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $1.84 on Major Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $56.31 million and $45.71 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00009408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,559.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058074 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010409 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063155 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

