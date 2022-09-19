Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEOGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Neo Performance Materials stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.39. The company had a trading volume of 79,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,963. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$10.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$504.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 9,200 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,375,380.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

