Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Neo Performance Materials stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.39. The company had a trading volume of 79,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,963. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$10.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$504.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Insider Transactions at Neo Performance Materials

About Neo Performance Materials

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 9,200 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,375,380.

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.