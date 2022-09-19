Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 0.1 %
Neo Performance Materials stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.39. The company had a trading volume of 79,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,963. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$10.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$504.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.
Insider Transactions at Neo Performance Materials
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Further Reading
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.