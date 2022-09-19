New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $4,977,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.51.

New Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NGD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $612.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

