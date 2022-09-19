New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

New Relic Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $1,788,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,228 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

