Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 4.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 332,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

