Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. Newmont has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

