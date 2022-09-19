Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 3.19 and last traded at 3.20. 29,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,341,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KIND. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.55.

Nextdoor Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Nextdoor

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 24,612,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.32 per share, for a total transaction of 1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,869,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 32,765,126.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. Insiders own 41.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 83.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Articles

