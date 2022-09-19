NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,650,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 24,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,118. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $170.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

