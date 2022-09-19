NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Update

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,085. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. ATB Capital upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

