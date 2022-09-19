NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of NGL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. 129,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 168,754 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $103,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

