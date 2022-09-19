NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $156.00 by UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $156.00 price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.09 on Monday, reaching $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,132,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,544. NIKE has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,551,000 after buying an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 34,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.