Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.72

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile



Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

