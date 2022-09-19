Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.
Nissan Chemical Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.35.
About Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
