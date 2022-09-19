Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.53.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.9 %

JWN stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nordstrom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nordstrom by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 91,338 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.