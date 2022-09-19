Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.09. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1,046.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after purchasing an additional 513,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $489,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

