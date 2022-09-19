NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 9%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.10 and last traded at $79.16. 5,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 628,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

NovoCure Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insider Activity

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137 shares of company stock worth $252,691 over the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NovoCure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in NovoCure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 38,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NovoCure by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

