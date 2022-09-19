Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMM. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JMM traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.95. 3,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

