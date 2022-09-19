Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Director Sells $20,727,621.12 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,630,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 19th, Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00.

NYSE OSH opened at $28.46 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 3.01.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

