One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.77. 11,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,978. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brigham Minerals’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

