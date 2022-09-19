One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 28,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 148,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 23,984 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 153,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,077,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

