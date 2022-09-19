One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,495,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,922,000 after acquiring an additional 107,364 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,201,000 after purchasing an additional 203,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,299,000 after purchasing an additional 77,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,531. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

