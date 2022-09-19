One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,347 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 270,278 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 867.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 149,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

PXH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. 137,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,006. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.