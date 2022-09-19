Oppenheimer Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $550.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $520.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $515.17.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $499.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Humana by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Humana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Humana by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

