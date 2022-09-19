Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $155.89. 331,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average of $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $154.34 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

