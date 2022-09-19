Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT remained flat at $23.21 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,461,552 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

