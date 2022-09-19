Optimum Investment Advisors Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGDM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

SGDM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.92. 712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

